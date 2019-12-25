Moderate Levels of Particulate Matter in Baltimore and Dust Storms in Chile

The AirNow Map image above shows that the Baltimore Region had a moderate level of PM on the 25th of December as shown by the Yellow covering the area.

The AirNow Tech Chart shows the median PM 2.5 AQI level was above 51 which shows that the Baltimore region has had Moderate levels of PM 2.5 AQI level (51-100) for several days.

The NRL/Montersoy Aerosol image above shows a high level of dust over the Atacama Desert in Chile. At its most concentrated there is a 640-1260 ug/m*3.

The NASA Worldview image above corroborates the NRL/Monterey Aerosol image as much of the dust is above the Atacama Desert.