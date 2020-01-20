Fires in Central Africa

The NASA FireMap above shows that there is a large cluster of fires that cross across the forests located in Central Africa.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that the main sources of smoke are located around the Democratic Republic of Congo. The concentration of smoke in the DRC reaches the range of 128-256 ug/m**3.

The NASA Worldview image above supports the idea of a large concentration of smoke above Central Africa. This is shown by the large concentration of AOD above Central Africa highlighted by the red cloud.