Increased Levels of Ozone Surrounding Los Angeles and Fires in Central Mexico

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is a higher concentration of surface sulfate across the Los Angeles area. This concentration is in light blue (2-4 ug/m**3).

The AirNow Map image above that there is an orange level of ozone (Unhealthy level of Ozone, 101-150 ug/m**3). Ozone and surface sulfates have similar sources of creation such as man-pollution from cars, power generation, and other industries.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there are two large sources of smoke in Central Mexico. This is highlighted by the large red spots. These spots are over Guerrero and Chiapas.

The NASA Worldview image above supports this idea as the Aerosol Optical Depth is high in these regions as highlighted by the dark red on top of Central Mexico.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows an increased level of smoke surface concentration originating from the same areas as the two sources of smoke over Mexico. This is highlighted in dark purple showing concentration of the smoke reaching greater than 512 ug/m**3.

The NASA Worldview image above shows smoke originating over Guerrero, Mexico.

The NASA Worldview image above shows smoke originating over Chiapas, Mexico.