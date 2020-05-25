Increased Levels of Ozone in Los Angeles; Smoke coming from Belize

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased level of Ozone around the Los Angeles Area. The red spot signifies an unhealthy level of ozone (151-200). This is an increase from the 21st of May where the maximum level of ozone was 101-150 (orange).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there an increased level of surface sulfate concentration. This is highlighted by the green spot (4-8 ug/m**3) next to Los Angeles. Ozone and Surface sulfates often have the same sources (cars, power generation, and other industries.)

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is a high concentration of smoke coming from Belize (highlighted in red).

The NASA Worldview image above supports this claim as there is a dark red area following the same track of the smoke from the Hazard Map image.