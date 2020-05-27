Fires in Mexico and Dust in China

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there is a large amount of dust over China. This is highlighted by the green and red mass over China.

This claim is supported in the NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above. There are multiple red spots showing high levels of dust surface concentration (5120-10240 ug/m**3)

The Hazard Map image above shows there is an increased concentration of smoke over Mexico. This is shown by the red, yellow, and green concentrations.

The Aerosol Watch image supports this claim as there is an increased level of AOD in that region (highlighted in red). These concentrations are 1 AOD.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows there is an increased level of smoke surface concentration. This concentration reaches more than 512 ug/m**3 in some areas (in purple).