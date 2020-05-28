Fire in New Mexico & Dust Accumulation in India

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there is an increased amount of dust in the northern portion of India. This is highlighted in the red and green portion in the close to the top of the image.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of dust surface in the northern portion of India. In the highest areas, the dust concentration reaches between 5120 to 10240 ug/m**3.

The AirNow Map image shows a moderate level of PM 10 (51-100 AQI) that may be caused by a fire. INCIWEB reports that there was a fire that started Isleta Pueblo on May 21st, 2020. As of this blog, the fire is 90 percent contained.

The Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of AOD in the same region of New Mexico as shown in the red circle.