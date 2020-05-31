Dust Traveling Across Atlantic & Fires Continue in Mexico

The NASA Worldview image above shows there is an increased concentration of AOD traveling from Africa to the tropical Atlantic across the Atlantic Ocean.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows there is an increased dust surface concentration over the Atlantic. There is a more increased concentration towards the Sahara Desert. The large portion of the dust surface concentration reaches 40-80 ug/m**3.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased level of smoke coming from Guerro Mexico. The Global Fire Watch says there 322 fire alarms.

The NASA Worldview image shows there is an increased level of AOD coming from the same region Mexico.