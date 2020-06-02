Increased Ozone in Michigan & Increased Level of Particulate Matter in the South of United States

The AirNow Map image above shows there is an increased level of ozone in Michigan. Over part of Michigan and Lake Michigan is an area that is unhealthy for sensitive groups (101-150, in Orange).

The AirNow Tech graph supports this as there is an increased level of Ozone with the max reaching around 80 ppb.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased level of particulate matter in the Southern region of the United States.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows there is an increased level of Sulfate Surface Concentration in the same Southern region of the United States. In its maximum, the sulfate concentration reaches 18-32 ug/m**3.