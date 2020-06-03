High Levels of Ozone in California and Moderate Levels of Ozone in Maryland

The AirNow Map image above shows moderate levels of ozone for the majority of Maryland (Yellow, 51-100).

The AirNow Tech graph shows that in a majority of the areas reached around 70 ppb.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows increased levels of sulfates across Maryland and much of the Eastern United States. In Maryland especially the max surface sulfate concentration can reach 18-32 ug/m**3 (in yellow). Sulfates and Ozone often have similar precursors that help for their formation such as increased car exhaust due to traffic.

The AirNow Map shows a very unhealthy level of ozone within San Bernadino, California (Purple, 201-300)

The AirNow Tech graph above shows that San Bernadino has ozone that is unhealthy for sensitive groups as the maximum of the readings reach 107 ppb.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased level of surface sulfate concentration in the Los Angeles/ San Bernadino (in green, 4-8 ug/m**3)