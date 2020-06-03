Posted on by Reynold Bascal

High Levels of Ozone in California and Moderate Levels of Ozone in Maryland

The AirNow Map image above shows moderate levels of ozone for the majority of Maryland (Yellow, 51-100).

 

The AirNow Tech graph shows that in a majority of the areas reached around 70 ppb.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows increased levels of sulfates across Maryland and much of the Eastern United States. In Maryland especially the max surface sulfate concentration can reach 18-32 ug/m**3 (in yellow). Sulfates and Ozone often have similar precursors that help for their formation such as increased car exhaust due to traffic.

The AirNow Map shows a very unhealthy level of ozone within San Bernadino, California (Purple, 201-300)

The AirNow Tech graph above shows that San Bernadino has ozone that is unhealthy for sensitive groups as the maximum of the readings reach 107 ppb.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased level of surface sulfate concentration in the Los Angeles/ San Bernadino (in green, 4-8 ug/m**3)

 

