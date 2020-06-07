Forest Fire in Arizona & Dust in the Sahara

The Hazard Map image above shows there was a heavy concentration of smoke above Arizona.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports the claim of an increased smoke concentration of AOD above Arizona.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows a trail of smoke coming from the same region of Arizona that has an increased concentration of AOD. INCIWEB reports in that same region are the Blue River Fire which has currently burned 18,602 acres. The cause of the fire was lightning and is reported to be 81 percent contained.

The NASA Worldview image above shows an increased concentration of dust above the Sahara Desert.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an especially increased concentration on the Western portion of the Sahara Desert. In its max concentrations (shown in red) the dust surface concentration can be around 5120-10240 ug/m**3.