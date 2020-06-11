Fire in New Mexico & Dust from Sahara Desert

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there is an increased concentration of dust above the Sahara desert.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that part of this concentration of dust is being carried above the Atlantic Ocean towards the Americas. The concentration over the Atlantic Ocean going from 20 ug/m**3 (in dark blue) to 1240 ug/m**3 (in yellow).

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased concentration of smoke above south-west New Mexico.

In the red circle in the NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows smoke coming from the same region shown in the Hazard Map image. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Tadpole fire that has burned over 6000 acres. It was started by lightning.