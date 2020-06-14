Large Fire in Northern Arizona

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased level of smoke over the Central United States. The smoke seems to originate from Northern Arizona.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows there is an increased level of AODs above Northern Arizona.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows that smoke is visible from a satellite. INCIWEB reports that in this same region is the Mangum Fire. The fire has burned close to 30,000 acres and has currently 3% contained. As of this report, the cause of the fire is unreported.