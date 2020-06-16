Multiple Fires in Western Arizona & Fires in Russia

The Hazard Map image above shows that Arizona has multiple sources of high concentration smoke.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows that there multiple sources of AOD above Arizona (shown in dark red). INCIWEB reports that in this same region is the Mangum Fire, the 2020 Rx Burns, and the Blue River Fire. The Blue River Fire which has burned 30,400 acres and is 85 percent contained. The Mangum fire has burned over 47,000 acres and is only 3 percent contained.

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there is an increased amount of AOD above Eastern Russia.

The Global Fire Watch image above shows that there were an increased amount of Modis Fire alerts in that region. More specifically there were 165 fire alerts in the Abyyskiy rayon subregion which is located in the Sakha region.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke coming from the same region of Russia as shown before. In the area of max concentration, the surface smoke concentration reaches 128-256 ug/m**3 (in purple)