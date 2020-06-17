Increased Level of Ozone in the Lake Michigan Area & Increased Level of Smoke in United States

The AirNow Map image above shows that there was an ozone than Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (shown in Orange).

The AirNow Tech image above shows that many regions within Michigan have an increased AQI. The max AQI within this region reaches 130 AQI.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased level of smoke concentration above the Central United States and spreads towards the Eastern United States.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of smoke across the Eastern portion of the United States. A large portion of the area is covered with a concentration of 2-4 ug/m**3 (shown in Light Blue).