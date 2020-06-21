Multiple Sources of Fire in New Mexico and Arizona & Increased Particulate Matter in Lower Quebec

The Hazard Map image above shows that there are multiple sources of smoke across New Mexico and Arizona.

In the NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased concentration of surface smoke concentration in the same region as the Hazard Map image above. The maximum concentration reaches more than 512 ug/m**3. INCIWEB reports that this may be due to multiple fires such as the Bush Fire, Bringham Fire, and the Bighorn Fire.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is a high concentration of particulate matter in southern Quebec. The most concentrated region reaches an AQI of 151-200 (shown in Red.)

The Aerosol Watch image above shows that in the same region is an increased amount of Particulate matter (shown by the red dot.)