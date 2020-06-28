Fires in Guatemala & Arizona

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke coming from South-East Arizona.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows an increased smoke concentration in the same region of Arizona as the Hazard Map image from above. In the most concentrated region, the smoke surface concentration reaches greater than 512 ug/m**3 (in dark purple within the red circle.) INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Bighorn Fire which has burned over 114 thousand acres. The cause of the fire was lightning and is 45 percent contained.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke originating from Guatemala. This concentration is especially concentrated as a large portion of the smoke is red.

The NASA FIRMS Map image above shows that there is an increased number of fires within Guatemala. NASA reports that the fire has burned approximately 450 sq kilometers and has affected the states Jalapa and Peten the most.