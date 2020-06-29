Smoke in Florida and Russia

The NOAA’s Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows that there is an increased level of smoke above the state of Florida.

The Global Fire Watch image above shows that there is an increased level of fires taking place in the center of Florida.

The NASA Worldview image above shows there is an increased level of AODs above Eastern Russia.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke above the Eastern Russian region. Large portions of smoke surface concentration reach above 256 ug/m**3.