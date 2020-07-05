Increased Particulate Matter Around Los Angeles & Saharan Dust Traveling towards United States

The NASA Worldview image above shows an increased level of AODs above the Caribbean region.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that the Dust Surface concentration is slowly traveling upward towards the United States. Over Texas and Florida, the Dust Surface concentration reaches 20-40 ug/m**3.

The Aerosol Watch image above shows that there is an increased AOD concentration around Los Angeles.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of PM 2.5 around Los Angeles. In the highest concentration, the AQI in that region reaches an Unhealthy level (Red, 151-200).