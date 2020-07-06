Fire near San Francisco & Next Wave of Sahara Dust

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased level of smoke originating from above the San Francisco Area.

The AirNow Map image above shows that in the same region as the increased concentration of smoke the AQI in part of that region was moderate (Yellow, 51-100).

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there is a large concentration of dust on the eastern coast of Africa.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as it shows that this dust is starting to cross over the Atlantic Ocean towards the Caribbean Sea. Over the Atlantic Ocean, a large concentration of this dust has a concentration of 80-160 ug/m**3.