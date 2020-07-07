Particulate Matter on Eastern Half of US & Fire in Nevada

The AirNow Map image above shows that there was a wide concentration of particulate matter across the Eastern half of the United States. The states of Missouri and Illinois have a large area covered in Moderate AQI, (Yellow 51-100).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that across the Eastern portion of the United States there is an increase in the smoke surface concentration. In Virginia, the smoke surface concentration reaches 64-128 ug/m**3.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there an increased level of smoke concentration in the Western portion of Nevada.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports the claim of increased smoke coming from Eastern Nevada. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Numbers Fire. The fire has burned over 18,000 acres and is only 5 percent contained.