Increased Level of Ozone Around Los Angeles & Fire in Eastern Nevada

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of ozone around Los Angeles. In its most concentrated region, the AQI reaches Unhealthy levels, (Red, 151-200).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that around Los Angeles there is an increased level of sulfates. Around Los Angeles, the Sulfate Surface Concentration reaches 2-4 ug/m**3 (Light Blue). Sulfates and Ozone often have similar precursors that help for their formation such as increased car exhaust due to traffic.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke in Eastern Nevada.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there an increased level of AODs in the same region as shown is the dark red. INCIWEB reports that in that same region there is the Meadow Valley Fire. The fire has burned over 54,000 acres and 35 percent contained.