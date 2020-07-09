Fire in New Mexico & Dust From South Africa

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke in the Eastern portion of New Mexico.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased level of Smoke Surface Concentration in the same region of New Mexico circled in the red circle. In its highest concentration, the Smoke Surface concentration reaches over 512 ug/m**3. INCIWEB reports that in this region the Club Fire has burned over 15 thousand acres. Currently, the fire is 5 percent contained and was started by lightning.

The NASA Worldview image shows an increased concentration of AOD coming off the coast of South Africa.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows an increased Dust Surface Concentration originating from South Africa. In its highest concentration within South Africa, the Dust Surface Concentration reaches between 5120- 1280 ug/m**3 (Dark Orange).