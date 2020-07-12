Sahara Dust Traveling Over Atlantic Ocean & Increased Level of Fires in Madagascar

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there is an increased level of dust concentration coming off of Western Africa.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of Dust Surface Concentration that is connected to Western Africa. The dust is traveling across the Atlantic Ocean with a large portion of the dust having a concentration of 160-80 ug/m**3.

The Global Fire Watch image above shows that there is an increased number of reported fires on the western side of Madagascar.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased Smoke Surface Concentration in the same western region of Madagascar. The Smoke Surface Concentration in these regions can reach between 64-128 ug/m**3. An increased number of fires in the summer of 2020 had been predicted by newspapers such as WeeTracker. In which the author, Andrew Christian, states that due to lack of tourism caused by Covid-19 the struggling economy may turn to agriculture. This turn to agriculture leads to an increased number of forest fires being started for the sake of agriculture. The increased concentration of fires may be due to citizens of Madagascar clearing forest to supplement for the lack of the tourism industry.