Incresed Ozone Level in California & Fire in New Mexico

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of ozone in the majority of the California region. Around the LA region, the ozone has an Unhealthy AQI (Red, 151-200).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image supports this claim as in California there is an increased level of Sulfate Surface Concentration. A large region of California has a Sulfate Surface Concentration of 2-4 ug/m**3. Sulfate and Ozone often have similar precursors that help in their formation such as pollution from vehicle traffic, construction, etc…

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased concentration of smoke originating from Western New Mexico.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of smoke in Western New Mexico. The concentration reaches between 64-128 ug/m**3. INCIWEB reports that in this same area is the Cub Fire which burned over 23 thousand acres. The fire is only 5 percent contained with the cause being reported to be due to lightning.