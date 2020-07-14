Fires in Western Utah and Increased Ozone in Eastern United States

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increase in smoke concentration in the South-West region of Utah.

The AirNow Map image above supports this claim as there is an increased AQI in the same region of Utah. The AQI in this region reaches a Moderate AQI (Yellow, 51-100). Kuer reports that there are 3 large fires in this region. There is the Big Summit Fire which has burned over 5000 acres, the Vey West Fire which has burned 2,900 acres, and the Turkey Farm Road Fire which has burned close to 12 thousand acres.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of ozone across the Eastern half of the United States.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of sulfates in the same regions as the increased level of sulfates. This may be due to ozone and sulfates having similar precursors that aid in their formation leading to both sulfates and ozone being found in the same regions.