Increased Levels of Ozone in California & Fire in California

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of ozone in the California region, especially close to the Fresno area. In the county of Tulare, the Ozone AQI reaches Unhealthy levels, (Red, 151-200).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased level of Sulfate Surface Concentration. Most of California had a Sulfate Surface Concentration of 2-4 ug/m**3 (Light Blue). This may be due to ozone and sulfates having similar precursors that aid in their formation leading to both sulfates and ozone being found in the same regions.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased level of smoke in Central California.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows that there is an increased level of AODs in the same region with some areas reaching close to 100 ug/m**3 (Dark Red).