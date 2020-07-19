Increased Levels Ozone in Maryland & Increased Concentration of Smoke in Central Africa

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of ozone in the Baltimore region.

The AirNow Tech Graph shows that in the Baltimore region there is an increased level of ozone. The graph shows that all of the sensors recorded ozone levels above 60 ppb which according to the EPA places those areas well within the Moderate level of ozone (55-70).

The NASA Worldview image above shows an increased concentration of AOD above Central Africa.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as in the Angola and DRC region there is an increased concentration of surface smoke. The max smoke surface concentration reaches above 512 ug/m**3.