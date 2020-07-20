Increased Level of Ozone on East Coast & Smoke in West Coast

The AirNow Map shows that there is an increased level of ozone along the East Coast. In the Long Island region, the AQI was Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101-150, Orange).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there was an increased level of Surface Sulfate Concentration. The red circle shows that there is an increased level of Sulfate Surface Concentration in the same Long Island region as the AirNow Map image above. Most of the East Coast is covered in a Sulfate Surface Concentration of 4-8 ug/m**3.

The Hazard Map image shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke in the Western region of the United States.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke in the Western region of the United States. In Northern California, the Smoke Surface Concentration reaches greater than 512 ug/m**3.