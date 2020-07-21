An In Depth Look into Fires in the Western Region of the United States

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased smoke concentration of smoke in the West region of the United States.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch and NASA Worldview image above show that other satellite sources were able to recognize an increased level of AODs in the same region as the Hazard Map above.

The AirNow Map image above shows that ground particulate matter detectors were also able to detect an increase in the particulate matter as the AQI in that region shows a moderate level (Yellow, 51-100).

The National Weather Service image above shows a large portion of the area covered in an increased level of smoke also has a Red Flag Warning. A Red Flag Warning states that due to warm temperature and low humidity that area has an increased chance of fires starting and spreading. INCIWEB reports that in the smoke covered region is also the Hog Fire, Canal Fire, and the Gold Fire.