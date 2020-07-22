Smoke from West Coast Traveling Towards Canada & Smoke in the Canadian State, Manitoba

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased level of smoke that is drifting upward towards Canada.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in the same region of California. In addition, the AODs are traveling in the same direction as the Hazard Map had shown above.

The IDEA Gif above shows that wind on July 22nd carried smoke upward towards Canada.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke in the Canadian state of Manitoba.

The Canadian Hotspot image above shows that in the same region there are detected fires that may be producing the smoke detected in the Hazard Map.