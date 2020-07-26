Increased Levels of Ozone in Los Angeles & Hurricane Douglas

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of Ozone around Los Angeles. The maximum level of Ozone in that region reaches Unhealthy levels (Red, 151-200).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this as there is an increased level of Sulfate Surface Concentration in the same region. The Surface Sulfate Concentration in the Los Angeles region is 4-8 ug/m**3. This may be due to ozone and sulfates having similar precursors that aid in their formation leading to both sulfates and ozone being found in the same regions.

The National Weather Service reports that the ocean around Hawaii has a Hurricane Warning.

The NASA Worldview shows that there is a Hurricane that is going past Hawaii. CBS reports that it is a category 1 storm with winds sustained at 85 mph.