Smoke in Alaska & Increase in Ozone in East Coast

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased level of smoke over Alaska.

The NASA Worldview image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of AODs above Alaska. INCIWEB reports that in that region is the ISOM Creek Fire which has burned over 12 thousand acres. The fire was reportedly started by lightning.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of Ozone on the Upper East Coast region of the United States. The maximum ozone in that region reaches an AQI of an Unhealthy level (Red, 151-200).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image supports this claim as there is an increased level of Sulfate Surface Concentration. In the North-East Region of the United States, there is a Sulfate Surface Concentration of that reaches 8-16 ug/m**3. Both Sulfate and Ozone have similar precursors that lead to their formation from sources such as Traffic pollution, Construction pollution, etc… The increase in sulfates in a region often means the increase of ozone in the same region.