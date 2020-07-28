Increased Smoke Concentration in North-West United States

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased smoke concentration in the North-West region of the United States.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image supports the earlier claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in the same region of the Hazard Map image above.

A possible explanation for the increased smoke concentration may be fires in that region. In the red circle of the National Weather Service image above, it shows that a large portion of North-West United States is covered in an Excessive Heat Warning which may provide a better breeding ground for fires in that area.