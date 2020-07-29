Increased Level of Smoke Around Alaska & Increased Level of Ozone in Los Angeles

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased level of smoke originating from Alaska.

The NASA Worldview image above supports the earlier claim as there is an increased level of AODs that both originate from the same region as well as takes the same formation due to wind.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased level of Smoke Surface Concentration that has its highest levels in Alaska. The Maximum smoke concentration in this region reaches 18-32 ug/m**3. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the ISOM Creek Fire which has burned over 12 thousand acres and is currently only 69 percent contained.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of Ozone around the Los Angeles Area. The maximum level of ozone in this region reaches a Very Unhealthy AQI, (Purple, 201-300).

The Copernicus image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of NO2 in the same region as the increased level of ozone. NO2 and ozone have similar precursors which means an increase in one pollutant often shows a similar pattern for the appearance of the other pollutant.