Increased Level of Particulate Matter in the South of United States & Increased Levels of Ozone in North-East of the US

The AirNow Map above shows an increase in the level of Particulate matter in the south of the United States. The AQI in this region reaches a moderate level, (Yellow, 51-100).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of Dust Surface Concentration in the same region as the AirNow Map image above. In the south of the United States, the Dust Surface Concentration reaches a level of 40-80 ug/m**3.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increase in the Ozone Concentration in the North-East region of the United States. In the Long Island region, the AQI reaches the Unhealthy level, (151-200, Red)

The CAMS image above supports this claim as there is an increase in the concentration of Nitrous Dioxide in the same region as the increase in the AirNow Map image above. Both Nitrous Dioxide and Ozone have similar precursors which means that when one is shown to increase the other pollutant is most likely seen to increase as well.