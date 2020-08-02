Apple Fire in California & Increased Level of Smoke in Canada

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke above southern California.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in the same region of California.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke in southern California. The maximum smoke surface concentration reaches above 512 ug/m**3 (Dark Purple). INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Apple Fire that has burned over 26 thousand acres and is only 5 percent contained.

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased concentration of smoke in Central Canada.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows an increased concentration of smoke in central Canada. The maximum smoke surface concentration in this region reaches between 64-128 ug/m**3.