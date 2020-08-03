Increased Level of Ozone around Los Angeles & Tropical Storm Isaias

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of ozone around Los Angeles. The maximum concentration reaches an Unhealthy AQI (Red, 151-200).

The CAMS image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) in the same region as the ozone concentration. Nitrogen Dioxide and Ozone have similar precursors which means that when the concentration of one of these pollutants the other goes up as well.

The MODIS image above is a picture of Tropical Storm Isaias as it travels up the east coast of the United States.

The National Hurricane Center poster above shows that Isaias has sustained winds of 70 mph and is traveling in the North-East direction. It is predicted that once the storm leaves America it will deescalate into a tropical depression.

The National Weather Service image above shows that there is a large number of Flash Flood Warnings, Flood Warnings, and Topical Storm Warnings along the North-East region of the United States.