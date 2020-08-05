Smoke in Colorado & Increased Dust Concentration in the Sahara Desert

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke that crosses over Colorado.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there an increased concentration of AODs above Colorado. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Pine Gulch Fire that has burned over 23 thousand acres. It is reported that this fire was started by lightning.

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke above the western region of the Sahara Desert.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of Dust above the Western region of the Sahara Desert. At its max concentration, the Dust Surface Concentration in this region will reach 5120-10240 ug/m**3.