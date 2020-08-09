Increased Levels of Smoke Above Colorado & Increased Levels of Particulate Matter Above Texas

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased concentration of smoke originating from the western Colorado region.

The NOAA Aersol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs above the same region of Colorado.

INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Pine Gulch Fire which has burned over 28 thousand acres and is only 7 percent contained. The fire itself was caused by lightning.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of PM 2.5 above Texas. This has made the southern region of Texas have a Moderate AQI (Yellow, 51-100).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased Dust Surface Concentration in the same region. This dust most likely comes from the Sahara Desert as the dust in the NRL/Monterey Aerosol image is shown to connect to the dust concentration over the Caribbean Sea. This dust often originates from the Sahara Desert. The Dust Surface Concentration above Texas reaches between 40-80 ug/m**3.