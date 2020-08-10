Increased Level of Ozone on East Coast & Increased Concentration of Smoke in California

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of ozone across the Eastern Shore of the United States. A large majority of the East Coast is covered in a Moderate AQI (Yellow, 51-100).

The CAMS image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of Nitrogen Dioxide in the same region as the ozone increase. Ozone and Nitrogen Dioxide have similar precursors that show an increase in one often shows the increase of the other.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke in the northern region of California.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows that there is an increased concentration of AODs in the same region of California. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Red Salmon Complex Fire that has burned over seven thousand acres and is currently 35 percent contained. The cause of the fire was due to lightning.