Increased Levels of Smoke in Canada & Increased Levels of Smoke in Colorado

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased concentration of smoke above Canada that is traveling westward.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of smoke concentration in the same area as a heavy smoke concentration in the Hazard Map image above. In addition, there is an increase in the concentration of surface smoke traveling westward. The surface smoke concentration in its highest region reaches above 512 ug/m**3 whereas the concentration of surface smoke traveling westward reaches 4-8 ug/m**3.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows an increased concentration of smoke coming from Western Colorado (circled in red).

The Hazard Map image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of smoke originating from the same region of Colorado.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as within Colorado there are two sources of high smoke surface concentration. In the center of the source of smoke, the surface smoke concentration reaches greater than 512 ug/m**3. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Grizzly Creek Fire and the Pine Gulch Fire. The Grizzly Peak Fire has burned over 3700 acres and the Pine Gulch Fire has burned over 51 thousand acres.