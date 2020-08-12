Increased Levels of Smoke in Nebraska & Unhealthy Level of Ozone in San Bernardino, California

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased level of smoke concentration in the Midwest that is originating from Colorado and Central Nebraska.

The NOAA Aersol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased level of AODs in Central Nebraska.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an Unhealthy level of Ozone (Red, 151-200) in a large portion of San Bernadino, California.

The AirNow Tech Graph above supports this claim as many of the ozone sensors in the region had a maximum reading above 86 ppb which is above the lower threshold of an unhealthy AQI within a region.