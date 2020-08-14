Increased Levels of Smoke in Colorado & Very Unhealthy Levels of Ozone San Bernardino & Riverside County

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of ozone in California as a whole, but especially in the counties of San Bernardino and Riverside.

The CAMS image above shows that along the region of California there are spikes of NO2. Nitrous Dioxide and Ozone share many of the same precursors so often when one is formed the other is often formed as well.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke above a large portion of Colorado.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs above certain portions of Colorado. INCIWEB reports that this may be due to fires in that region. In this region is the Pine Gulch Fire, the Grizzly Creek Fire, the Williams Fork Fire, and the Cameron Peak Fire. Together these fires have burned a total of 132 thousand acres.