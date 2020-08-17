Bear Creek Fire & Increased Level of Ozone Around Dallas, Texas

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke above Eastern Idaho.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as in the black circle above there is an increased concentration of surface-level smoke. In the circle, the smoke reaches a concentration between 64-128 ug/m**3. INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Bear Creek Fire which has burned over 7 thousand acres and is only 7 percent contained.

The AirNow Map image above shows that around the Dallas area is a region that reaches an Unhealthy level of ozone (Red, 151-200).

The CAMS image below supports this claim as there is an increase in Nitrogen Dioxide in the same region. Nitrogen Dioxide and Ozone share many of the same precursors so the formation of one often is complemented with the formation of the other.