Increased Levels of Smoke and Ozone in California

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke within Central California.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of particulate matter in the same area as well as hot spots of particulate matter. The hot spots of particulate matter reach an unhealthy level, (Red, 151-200). INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Dolan Fire which has currently burned over 2,500 acres.

The AirNow Map shows an increased concentration of ozone around the Los Angeles region. In its maximum concentration, the ozone reaches a very unhealthy level, (Purple, 201-300).

The Weather Service Air Quality Map above shows an increased concentration of ozone in the Los Angeles region of California. The ozone concentration in that region reaches around 100 ppb.

A possible reason for increased ozone levels in the California region may be due to increased heat as the National Weather Service Map image above shows much of the area has an Excessive Heat Warning. Heat may increase the rate of formation of ozone.