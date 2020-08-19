An In Depth Look into the Latest California Fires

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke coming from Central California. The smoke is traveling in both the North-East and South-West directions in a heavy concentration.

The NOAA Aersol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs moving in a similar direction shown in the Hazard Map image above.

The CAMS image above shows that there is an increased concentration of bio-mass burning in Central California. INCIWEB reports that there are multiple fires in that region including the LNU Complex, CZU Complex, SCU Complex, SHF Lightning Fires Complex, August Complex, and Red Salmon Complex. ABC News reports that over 72 hours nearly 11,000 lightning strikes occurred all across California which started hundreds of wildfires. The Washington Post reports that over 247 thousand acres have been burned with over 20 thousand civilians evacuated.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased level of Particulate Matter covering large regions of California. In its maximum concentration, the regional AQI reaches an Unhealthy level (Red, 151-200).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as there are pockets of surface smoke concentration that reaches greater than 512 ug/m**3. A large portion of the surface smoke concentration that goes over the Atlantic Ocean has a concentration between 18-32 ug/m**3.