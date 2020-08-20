Increased Smoke Concentration on Western Half of United States & Increased Level of Dust Above Pakistan

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased concentration of smoke across the Western region of the United States. The heaviest concentration of smoke is originating from California.

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of particulate matter across a large portion of the Western half of the United States. Within Central California, the AQI reaches Very Unhealthy, (Purple, 201-300). INCIWEB reports that in the highest particulate matter region are the LNU Complex, CZU Complex, SCU Complex, SHF Lightning Fires Complex, August Complex, and Red Salmon Complex. These fires may be releasing an increased concentration of smoke that is increasing the AQI in that region.

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there is an increased concentration of dust above Pakistan.

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above supports this claim as in its maximum concentration of Surface Dust reaches up to 5120-10240 ug/m**3.