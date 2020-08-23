Tropical Storms in Gulf of Mexico & Update on Increased Smoke Concentration in the Western Region of the United States

The NASA Worldview image above shows that there are multiple tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico. In the red circle above is Tropical Storm Marco and in the orange circle is Tropical Storm Laura.

The National Hurricane Center image above shows that Tropical Storm Laura will slowly strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall on Lousiana at 2 AM on Thursday. Currently, Tropical Storm Laura has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center image above shows that Tropical Storm Marco is currently on a path towards Lousiana with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The Hazard Map image above shows an increased concentration of smoke across the Western region of the United States.

The AirNow Map image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of particulate matter all across the western half of the United States. In its most concentrated region, the AQI reaches a Very Unhealthy level (Purple, 201-300). As the most concentrated region is within California the source of the particulate matter may be multiple wildfires that were started by a lightning storm in California last week. ABC News reports that over a million acres have currently been burned by these wildfires.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows that there is an increased concentration of AODs in the Western region of the United States as well.