Increased Ozone in New Hampshire & Heavy Concentration of Smoke moves Eastward

The AirNow Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of ozone in the New Hampshire region. The maximum AQI in that region reaches an Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange, 101-150)

The CAMS image above supports the claim stated above as there is an increased concentration of Nitrous Dioxide in the New Hampshire region as well. Nitrous Dioxide and Ozone have similar precursors which means that the increase in concentration in one often has a parallel increase in the other.

The Hazard Map image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke originating from the Western region of the United States. There is a lighter concentration of smoke extending towards the East Coast of the United States.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in a similar formation.

The IDEA image above shows that smoke originating from the West Coast is being pushed towards the East Coast through wind patterns.