Smoke Over UMBC

The UMBC Micropulse Lidar shows particle pollution that is most likely smoke from California.

The HYSPLIT image above from UMBC’s location shows that the backward trajectory has some of the particulate matter that has come from the Western region of the United States. A high concentration of smoke in the west it is possible that the smoke recorded is from the California fires. Is it also possible to watch a concentration of smoke above Blacksburg VA in realtime here.

The Hazard Map image above shows that there is an increased concentration of smoke above both Baltimore and Virginia.